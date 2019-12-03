Staff reporter thankful for experience

For this article, I’m not writing because I’m angry at someone, or at some event or dynamic occurring on Whitewater’s campus. I’m only writing to really say thank you to Professor Zukas and all the people who make up the staff of the Royal Purple. The reason I’m saying thank you, is for the immense and impactful opportunity I gained by joining the paper. The reason I’m saying thank you, is for the immense and impactful opportunity I gained by joining the paper. Being able to write stories and find a passion for writing for a newspaper is something I wouldn’t have discovered without writing for the Royal Purple.

I would’ve never been able to explore this opportunity to its fullest extent without the support of the editorial staff and the freedom that they gave me to chase down stories and write them in a way that helped me get better as a writer and as an aspiring journalist. Without them

answering my questions and giving me invaluable feedback, I wouldn’t feel as good about my writing and reporting abilities that I do know that I’ve been able to use them.