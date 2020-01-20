Students make a change in Jamaica
January 20, 2020
Every January, student teachers from the UW-W Educators program travel to Mandeville, Jamaica to teach and interact with students. Educators travel to Jamaica for four to five weeks over and teach at schools including Mile Gully schools, Belair High School, and Woodlawn Special Needs School. After the experience is over, many of the participants go on to present at the Special Needs Conference and Workshops, cohosted by UW-Whitewater.
This conference adds another item to the students resumes, as well as gives Jamaican teachers a chance for professional development. Read more about this in next week’s edition of the Royal Purple.
