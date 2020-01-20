January 20, 2020
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Biz & Tech
UW-Whitewater students are Going Global
Career and Leadership Development offers services for graduating seniors
Fat Jack’s revamps weeknights with trivia and fun
Tweets of the Week
Annual Hackathon event challenges the tech savvy
Research Day provides opportunities
Campus assists with financial emergencies
New book helps college students become entrepreneurs
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.