UW-W celebrates 2020 Greek Week
The men of Delta Chi Fraternity pose for a photo after the
announcement of the overall winners for 2020 Greek Week.
Dane Sheehan
February 24, 2020
Connect:
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
carousel
Campus commits to helping the environment
Arts & Rec
Slam Poet satisfies crowd
Pep Band gives homecourt edge
Campus swings into Valentine’s Day
Track and field competes in final home meet of indoor season
The importance of ancestral spirits in African identity
State of the University addresses recent budget concerns
Men’s hoops just short on upset
Biz & Tech
Global Game Jam sparks creativity
UW-Whitewater athletes honored during Senior Day win over UW-River Falls
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.