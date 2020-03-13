Warhawk fitness and aquatics hosts a swimming challenge for students and faculty

The Warhawk Fitness and Aquatics Center invites both students and faculty to join Swim the UW-System before March 20 at 6 p.m.

Swim the UW-System started Feb. 10 and it has provided a way for students and faculty to experience the Williams Center pool as a workout facility by swimming to each school in the UW System- including UW-Whitewater’s aquatic center.

“Working out in the Williams Center during my four years here, Warhawk Fitness and Aquatics do a great job on creating programs for all members to participate in for a different challenge in different areas,” said Robert Koenen, one of the students who partook in the event.

Any student or faculty member can join, regardless of skill level.

Fins, keyboards or aqua joggers are allowed if needed and there are three different routes for swimmers of varying skill levels.

“Having a beginner, intermediate, and advanced option for the program was a good way to please the frequent swimmers or members like me who do not swim often and have a reasonable goal to shoot for,” Koenen said.

There are over 30 people currently participating in the challenge, and those who complete the challenge receive a T-shirt.

The event is intended to encourage people in Whitewater to get active while showing them the value of swimming.

“This program is great for our UW-Whitewater Community because anyone with a Hawk Card gets access to the facility which makes this a great low-cost program,” said assistant director of Warhawk Fitness and Aquatics Jen Kaina.

The challenge isn’t just open to students, faculty and staff. Community members who have a gold, silver, or monthly membership with the aquatic center are also encouraged to participate.

“The main point is to get into the water and enjoy the benefits of swimming!” according to Swim UW System.

Anyone can join by coming into the Williams Center pool to start their log sheet. There is takeaway information with the registration link.

“This is a great opportunity to utilize that pool as a workout facility. We want to get people into using the pool and learning the value of swimming,” said Kaina.

This information can also be accessed on the aquatic center website.

“I would recommend the program and swimming as a workout in general as it is a great cardio workout that works multiple areas of the body instead of going to the gym and hopping straight on the treadmill,” said Koenen.