Warhawk+spirit

ANIMAL HOUSE – A comic created in honor of former UW-W student and official party animal John Belushi
October 18, 2020
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
ANIMAL HOUSE
Animal House: Christopher Columbus
Have a nice day
Public Information
Have a nice fall
Class Introductions
Dog Days of Summer
Animal House: Quarantine Communication
Animal House: Pizza Squirrel
Animal House: Different From Their Own Kind
Animal House: College Rules
Royal Purple
Founded 1901
Royal Purple • © 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.