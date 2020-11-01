Library displays haunted book for Halloween

The Andersen Library displayed a haunted book and held Halloween activities for the campus Oct. 28 and 29.

Mask decorating and Halloween treats gave students a chance to have some fun outside of their residence halls. The theme fit right in with Whitewater’s haunted legends of ghosts, cemeteries, and witches.

“We felt it’s been pretty quiet on campus and in the library, understandably with COVID this year, but students are probably hungering for something social to do in-person,” said librarian Naomi Schemm.

Halloween is a fun time of the year for many and part of American culture. In the midst of a pandemic, it may be quite tough to still carry out the traditional Halloween events. The librarians wanted to bring back a sense of normalcy. They even encouraged students to come dressed up if they wanted too, as they utilized the library’s resources.

“We love working with you all online, and we also really love to see and hear people learning and working together in the library space itself, too, “ said librarian Ellen Latorraca.

The library also wanted students to get more in touch with Whitewater haunted history. It has a haunted past, and has even been dubbed “Second Salem.” This is because of the local legends that revolve around witchcraft, and the practice of witchcraft in the area. It is believed that witches and altars are buried at the old Whitewater Water Tower in Starin Park. Along with the sacrificing of animals also at the water tower.

“Another legend is that the location of three cemeteries in Whitewater form an isosceles triangle, which is a part of the pentagram,” said Carol Cartwright, a member of the Whitewater Historical Society.

It’s been said that ghosts are drawn to this triangle, and that buildings have been haunted as a result. The library even has its own haunted book that was on display.