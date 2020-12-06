Warhawk grad dives into conservation

Darcy Majeske is currently a senior at UW-Whitewater and is graduating at the end of the fall semester. While she is sad to be leaving Whitewater, she is ready to move on and get to the next phase of her life as a marine biologist. Originally from Illinois, Majeske chose Whitewater to be close to home, as well as for the excellent biology programs at the university.

“I always knew I wanted to go into marine biology. I’ve always been interested in the ocean and all the ocean animals,” said Majeske.

Currently she is working on getting internships within the biology and chemistry fields. Majeske hopes to gain some experience before she goes to graduate school to receive her master’s degree. This December she will receive her major in marine biology & freshwater ecology emphasis

“I want to work on conservations with ocean animals. I hope that I am able to educate the public on the importance of ocean animals and protecting the environment,” said Majeske.

She plans to join the fight to solve problems such as the many types of pollution, rising water temperatures and rising sea levels among others.

Throughout her time at Whitewater, Darcy has made an impact on the campus since she first arrived back in the fall of 2017. She is currently the vice president of Tri Beta Biology Honors Society after serving as the club secretary last year. The club hosts blood drives and food pantry drives to better communities across Wisconsin.

Even with the big goals in her life, Majeske is like many of her peers. She enjoys hanging out with her friends, scuba diving and spending time with her family. She’ll miss her time at UW-Whitewater, but will hold on to the memories she’s made as a Warhawk. She credits the three F’s for her success: family, friends and faculty.

“They’ve always been very supportive to me,” Majeske said. “They are always here for me whenever I want to try something new or if something goes on in life.”