The arts are in the air

The spring semester brings new events and shows to the Whitewater area and on campus

As the spring semester gets underway, the College of Arts and Communications, along with the Young Auditorium focus on putting together new plays and concerts for the Whitewater campus and community. Despite these trying times, shows and concerts are still being offered through various fashions.

The Theatre and Dance department within the College of Arts and Communications plans on putting on multiple plays and performances. These shows include: Antigone, A night at the opera, and God of Carnage.

The department also plans on showing Dancescapes ‘21, a dance concert that will be performed entirely for the camera and not an onstage performance.

“In a non-COVID year, we always do some kind of musical, a dance concert, a classical piece and something more cutting edge,” said Marshall Anderson, the chairman of the Theatre and Dance department.

This semester, tickets of events put on by the Theatre and Dance department will be sold as links to a stream, where the viewer can watch the show at any given point within the time period the show is being put on. Normally, events are held at multiple locations such as the Barnet Theatre and the Hicklin Studio Theatre. However, tickets will only be sold as digital links, with no audience members being able to attend. A typical semester would feature one Barnet show and one Hicklin show.

“What we produce on stage or digital is a big part of the curriculum. It is facilitated, staffed, cast and undertaken by a dedicated group of UWW students, staff and faculty.” said Bruce Cohen, assistant professor of directing and theatre history.

The Young Auditorium is also hard at work, putting together a lineup of performances and shows. The Young Auditorium will be showing Disney’s Moana, La Boheme in conjunction with the Florentine Opera, and other events which can be seen on their website. Tickets will be sold in a similar fashion to the Theatre and Dance department. However, the Young Auditorium is offering seats to live performances. Seats are in limited availability, and are spread out to accompany social distancing guidelines. However, all online streamed performances are free. Purchasers of online digital performances will be sent a link where they can access the event for viewing. The Young Auditorium puts on a variety of shows all done by professional actors and singers.

“We’ve been pivoting and doing our best to deliver performing arts opportunities,” said Aaron Wesolowski, the marketing manager for the Young Auditorium.

While the pandemic is still ongoing, the Young Auditorium and the College of Arts and Communications are working hard to keep serving their audiences. By creating multiple sources to view their shows, both groups can ensure they can keep providing the community with engaging experience.