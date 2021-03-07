St. Patty’s Day party survival guide

St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and Whitewater pubs offer plenty of shenanigans this year to get your shamrocks off. Multiple bars will be offering drink specials, music and games. This magical day only comes once a year, but taverns around town are offering a full week of leprechaun fun for everyone.

The Pub and Pumpers & Mitchell’s are selling t-shirts for $30 dollars in advance of the big weekend event Saturday, Mar. 13. These lucky shirts will get you free drinks and entry for green beer, rail mixers and patty’s punch from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. You read that right – six in the morning! So wake up on the right side of the rainbow to get your early start on the festivities. And if this weren’t enough excitement for you – these same t-shirts will magically allow you entry into the mystical kingdom of The Pub as well.

“This will be the 10th year where we teamed up with The Pub,” said Pumpers & Mitchell’s co-owner Curt Patrick about the bar’s partnership for the special holiday weekend.

There will be live music from three different DJs playing a variety of music to put some Irish Spring in your step. A beer pong tournament will kick off at 9 a.m. and finish at 12 p.m. The winner will receive bottle service for a future weekend of their choosing.

Ground Zero is also selling t-shirts for $20 dollars that give entry and All-You-Can-Drink taps, rails, teas and margaritas Saturday, Mar. 13. The doors open at 12 p.m. and All-You-Can-Drink is available until 6 p.m. Darts and gambling machines, Ground Zero staples, will be available as well. Want to celebrate over a few days? That same shirt gets you specials the night before on Friday, Mar. 12 and on St. Patrick’s Day itself Wednesday, Mar. 17. Shots will range from just $1-2 dollars depending on what fits your Irish fancy.

“We will have the cheapest shots in Whitewater,” said Ground Zero owner Jeff Schellpheffer on the shots they’ll have lined up at the bar for patrons over the St. Patrick’s Day week.

A crafty Irish lad or lass will acquire t-shirts from The Pub or Pumpers & Mitchell’s, and also Ground Zero. Begin your journey at The Pub or Pumpers & Mitchell’s for your first six hours. Then make your way to Ground Zero for another six hours of All-You-Can-Drink. Bars will remain open until 2 a.m. While All-You-Can-Drink will be over, the good times will roll on at all three Irish pubs.

St. Patrick’s Day can be a fun way to celebrate with friends while drinking, dancing and playing games. Remember to pace yourself, eating and drinking responsibly while following COVID-19 guidelines. Make some memories with that Irish charm and spread the fun this St. Patrick’s Day.