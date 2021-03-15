Meinerz dominates NFL Pro Day

Devin Ulrich, Sports Editor
March 14, 2021

Former UW-W offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz continues to turn heads across the football landscape as he prepares for the NFL Draft at the end of April. It was back at Perkins Stadium Tuesday, March 9 where he competed in a few skill events to help improve his draft stock before the big pick. 

Meinerz went on to run the 40-yard dash, jumped his vertical and did his broad jump. For the 40-yard dash he ran a 4.9, jumped 32 inches for his vertical and 9.3 feet in his broad jump – extremely impressive numbers for a big lineman. 

All 32 teams from the NFL attended Pro Day to scout and watch this rising Warhawk prospect take it to the next level. 

Pro+Day+1
Gallery|6 Photos
Dane Sheehan
Former UW-Whitewater offensive lineman and NFL Draft prospect Quinn Meinerz (left) arrives at Perkins stadium alongside former Warhawk offensive lineman Nate Trewyn, for the outdoor portion of Pro Day on campus.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email