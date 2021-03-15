Meinerz dominates NFL Pro Day

Former UW-W offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz continues to turn heads across the football landscape as he prepares for the NFL Draft at the end of April. It was back at Perkins Stadium Tuesday, March 9 where he competed in a few skill events to help improve his draft stock before the big pick.

Meinerz went on to run the 40-yard dash, jumped his vertical and did his broad jump. For the 40-yard dash he ran a 4.9, jumped 32 inches for his vertical and 9.3 feet in his broad jump – extremely impressive numbers for a big lineman.

All 32 teams from the NFL attended Pro Day to scout and watch this rising Warhawk prospect take it to the next level.