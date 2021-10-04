Women’s rugby take tough hit from UW-Platteville

It was a great day for some rugby in Whitewater Saturday, Oct. 2 as the Warhawks took on University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Whitewater was coming into this game after a loss to Marquette.

The game started off with some big physical hits coming from both teams. Both teams were at a stand still until Platteville broke the uneven score to make it 7-0. Whitewater however, answered with a score of their own to tie the game at 7 a piece. Whitewater took advantage of the possession scoring again but missed the kick after making it 12-7. The Warkhawks scored again making them have a 12 point lead and making the score 19-7 heading into the half.

Whitewater started the second half down a player with 14 instead of the usual 15 players on the pitch. That’s when things started to go down hill for the Warhawks. Platteville scored first in the half to make it 19-14 after this a huge run tied the game at 19. Platteville didn’t stop there as they kept making big plays, eventually scoring two more times but missing one kick to make the score 19-31. Platteville kept up the pressure with yet another big play setting up an easy score for the Pioneers. With Platteville scoring all those points unanswered. The Warhawks finally contained the Platteville offense and scored to make the game 26-36. But it appeared to be too little too late as Platteville scored two more times to make the final score 26-48 in favor of Platteville.

“As a team we came out with a lot of energy. We had a lot of momentum after they scored first and we answered with two scores. And just good team cohesion, so talking to each other and communicating and being able to trust each other,” says Coach Sabina Montijo about their quick start to the game.

The second half collapse could be due to an injury to a Warhawk player.

“We started with 14 when traditionally you have 15. We then had to do some player movement into positions that they are not used to so it was a big learning curve in that second half,” says Montijo.

The Warhawks will have plenty of time to improve as they head into a bye week. They will not return to action until Oct. 16 when they travel to University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse to take on the Wisconsin-Lacrosse Eagles with the time still to be decided.

“I think one thing we can work on the most is just making sure we are all spread out on the field. I think they found some gaps and they just made it through and we couldn’t keep up with them. And it’s definitely something we can work on,” says player and vice president of the club Hannah Wilkes.