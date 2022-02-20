New restaurant owner takes eats to the streets

Staff at the Lamb Chop are ready to serve hungry customers who need a bite late at night.

When you’re walking to or from the bars on weekends you might find an aroma of sweet smells that draw you to the corner of W Whitewater St. and S Fremont St. There you will find the Lamb Chop food truck decked out with lights, playing music, and serving hot and fresh food from their gourmet kitchen on wheels.

The food truck serves scrumptious food that won’t break your budget, “Our food is simple and delicious,” said owner Jay Stinson. “We make all of our sauces in house by our professional chefs, which makes them uniquely ours.”

Stinson took over as owner of the Black Sheep after the retirement of Tyler Salisbery at the start of 2022. Since taking over, Stinson hit the ground running by opening up his new food truck on January 21st of 2022. Stinson, 25, has lived his entire life in Whitewater and knew he wanted to stay in his hometown while pursuing his dream as a professional chef. He previously spent six years in sales, but still had his passion for food in mind.

Stinson has had prior experience in the hospitality industry as a bartender in Whitewater and understands bar-goers’ desire for somewhere new to eat on a late night downtown. That idea stuck with him when he began the transition of taking over as the owner of the Black Sheep restaurant.

Although they have only been around less than a month, the Lamb Chop is already gaining attention from individuals who have been craving a new option for food while at the bars on weekends.

The menu has a host of main dishes that will make your mouth water that includes BBQ pulled pork, burger sliders, spicy chicken sliders, and poutine. Their delectable sides feature onion rings, mozzarella sticks, cheese curds and French fries.

Their buffalo, BBQ, honey mustard and marinara sauces set a high bar and are teeming with flavor, going well with every meal. The ordering process is very simple, and they get your food ready quickly.

“It’s amazing how good the food is for how cheap it is,” said UW-W Senior Jay Taylor. “You are getting restaurant quality food for half the price.”

One unique aspect that makes the food truck so appealing to customers is their easy ordering system. A QR code can be scanned from the multiple flyers around various Whitewater bars to send you to the order screen. Once complete, you will receive a text saying your food is ready for pickup. Not only do they accept cash and cards, they also accept Venmo, ApplePay and CashApp.

The food truck is available to be rented for events and will show up on location serving their delicious food. They can be reached at [email protected] for rental and more information. You can follow them on Instagram @LambChopWW.