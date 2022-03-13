Dine outdoors as weather warms

If the weather isn’t warm enough, Whiney’s Wine and Beer Haus at the Fuzzy Pig has a quiet and cozy atmosphere where guests can sit by the fireplace enjoying a pairing of pizza and wine.

Spring and summer warmth often leaves us craving fresh, lighter foods and hydrating beverages to help us endure the heat. Revamp Nutrition Whitewater owner Jericca Newby describes a drink that is as healthy as it is delicious.

“A refreshing Blue Lagoon, our number one seller, which tastes like blue lemonade is loaded with B-12 vitamins, has less than one gram of sugar and will give you long lasting energy,” says Newby.

When looking for meals that feel like summer, look no further than Taco Fresco’s Veggie Taco, featuring summer produce favorites-zucchini, mushrooms, peppers and onions.

Choose house salsa or salsa verde to add an extra summer flare. If your summer favorite happens to be a

classic salad, head to Second Salem Brewing Company to try their Greek salad, featuring several seasonal ingredients such as mixed greens, tomato, cucumber and red onion.

Outdoor dining is another summer staple for many. Restaurants like Taco Fresco and The SweetSpot Cafe offer sidewalk dining, while establishments like 841 Brewhouse, Second Salem Brewing Company, Casual Joe’s and Binggs Farmstead Restaurant offer designated outdoor dining area.

Dining outdoors can provide the perfect setting for combining great food with great company while taking in some much needed sunshine.