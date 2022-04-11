Now ‘That’ was a Golden Girls show

A spin on everyone’s favorite show that always keeps it classy and sassy, the off broadway, That Golden Girls Show, did not disappoint. The show took place in the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium in the Greenhill Center of the Arts at 7:30 p.m. and will continue traveling across the country until their final show in New York City.

Ensuring that each character was brought to life while keeping in mind their special quirks, actors Lu Zielinksi, Samantha Mason, Miranda Cooper and Dylan Glick who play the roles of Blanche, Rose, Sophia and Dorothy left each member of the audience with sore cheeks and unforgettable memories.

“It is my duty to truthfully represent the human condition by bringing all of myself to a bunch of different stories. I plan to do this while making lots of people laugh along the way,” said actor Dylan Glick.

Blanche’s men debacles (and Dorothy’s lack thereof), Rose’s obsession with reminiscing and Sophia’s need to control all came to life on stage, reminding viewers of why they love the characters. Everyone can relate to one if not all of the women, with their daily bickering sessions adding comfort to the hearts of individuals and reminding them that they aren’t alone.

“It was extremely witty and kept me laughing the whole time. The voice acting was impeccable and I could hardly tell the difference between them and the original actors. I would recommend this show to anyone who loves a good laugh and definitely to golden girls fans,” said audience member Nicole Wojcik.

A touch of adult commentary added the perfect touch of spice to the show, giving it the face lift that long time watchers of the show needed.