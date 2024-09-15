Janksy, Evans lead volleyball over Millikin

No. 4-ranked UW-Whitewater Warhawk volleyball continued their win streak of the new year following a 3-1 victory over No. 16-ranked Millikin University.

The Big Blue kept control throughout the first set, finding themselves up 17-11 over the Warhawks. The Warhawks clawed their way back late by cutting the Millikin lead down to 22-18 before sparking a late 7-0 run, winning the first set 25-22.

“Millikin came out and gave us their best from the very start,” head coach Stacy Boudreau said. “Volleyball is a game of runs. It’s a game of momentum. I think that (we) were able to stay very level-headed, and keep (our) composure.”

The second set saw both teams go point-for-point (9-8, Millikin) before Warhawk got out to a 23-17 lead. Millikin finished the set strong after senior outside hitter Kailee Itzenhuiser tallied three kills, helping the Big

Blue to a 6-1 run late.

With the Warhawk lead trimmed to 23-22, graduate student outside hitter Alayna Jansky propelled the Warhawk offense over the Big Blue with two of her eight total kills from set two coming late, winning the second set 25-23. Graduate student outside hitter Jenna Weinfurt and sophomore middle hitter Abbie Dix also helped Warhawk’s offense throughout the set, combining for seven kills.

“We were pretty relentless,” Jansky said. “They were a very good defensive team, so coming back and still swinging, still trying to find the court and helping each other out within our positions, and sticking together as a team.”

Millikin took their momentum to end the second set and carried it into the third, jumping out to a 10-6 lead before Warhawk went on a 7-1 run to lead 13-11 midway through the third set. The Warhawks found themselves with a 21-20 lead late, but the Big Blue responded with a 5-2 run of their own to send the match to a fourth set.

“I thought they (Millikin) served us very aggressively, and I don’t think we did that in return,” Boudreau said. “They were able to pass really well, run their offense. They’ve got great hitters.”

Millikin kept it close with Warhawk in the fourth set down 10-8 before sophomore middle hitter Abbie Dix rallied off three kills in a 6-0 run to put the Warhawks in front 16-8. Warhawk held a 21-11 lead late in the fourth set before closing out the Big Blue 25-16, winning the match 3-1.

“We were rolling on all cylinders,” graduate student libero Jaedynn Evans said. “We went out there and played with confidence like we know how, and that carried us over the hump.”

Evans finished the match with 19 digs with Jansky right behind her with 13 digs. Jansky also registered 24 kills on the night. Weinfurt finished with 15 kills, 11 digs and two service aces, while Dix tallied 10 kills and six blocks. Sophomore setter Aubrie Krzus also racked up a third-career best 49 assists for the match.

“They believe in each other and they believe in themselves,” Boudreau said. “I’m proud of our team for doing that–for overcoming their big runs and still getting that victory.”

Warhawk defeated Concordia University-Wisconsin 3-0 the next day, improving to 10-0 on the season. The Warhawks’ win against the Falcons marked the best start to any season in Boudreau’s tenure since joining the program in 2005.

The Warhawks head north to Oshkosh for their first WIAC matchup of the season to take on the No. 6-ranked Titans Wednesday before heading south to St. Louis over the weekend taking on the No. 8-ranked University of La Verne Leopards and the No. 12-ranked Gustavus Adolphus Golden Gusties.