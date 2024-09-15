Remembering a Warhawk great

At the age of 36, former Whitewater football and basketball star Chris Davis Sr. passed away August 31. Davis left an indelible mark on the university, Warhawk athletics, and made lasting contributions to the Madison area after college. He will be missed and remembered by coaches, teammates, the entire Whitewater community, and many others.

In 2012, Davis solidified his legacy as one of the best athletes to play for the university by leading the basketball team to its third national championship while collecting WIAC Conference Player of the Year, First-Team All-American, and National Player of the Year honors, among other accolades. In 2013, he moved on to football as a tight end and was part of his second national championship, this time with the football team. He became the only athlete in Whitewater’s storied athletic history to win a national championship in both sports.

“He was obviously a fantastic basketball player,” former Warhawk men’s basketball head coach Pat Miller said. “Everybody knows his accolades—National Player of the Year and all that stuff. He was an ultimate competitor, one of the most competitive I ever coached. Extremely confident. He was easy to coach; when the game got tight, you put the ball in his hands, and good things would happen.”

Whitewater’s starting point guard in 2012, Quardell Young, said that although he had never told anyone before, Davis was a major factor in his decision to attend UW-Whitewater. Young explained that he had never had the opportunity to play with a “big man” who could do the things that Davis did because few existed. He also said that he and Davis shared a similar mentality on the court, which made it a good fit.

“I hate to lose more than I like to win, and Chris did too,” he said.

With Davis’ competitive nature came a confidence—a swagger—backed up by elite play at a high level. On that national championship team, Miller said Davis was the focal point for the Warhawks and yet never let the pressure get to him.

“He was unselfish; he was a great teammate,” Miller said. “He wanted the ball not from a selfish perspective, but because he was highly confident and knew he could make plays, which he did repeatedly over his time at Whitewater.”

Current Whitewater Athletic Director Ryan Callahan said that the goal of college is to come, learn, and hopefully use what you learn to make a positive contribution to society, and “Chris Davis definitely made society a better place.” Callahan added that Davis is “one of the best to ever put on a Warhawk uniform.”

“Basically, everything we tell our student-athletes to do when you’re done—give back, contribute, everything else—Chris Davis did that,” Callahan said.

According to Young, Davis always prioritized things that mattered most. He gave his time and energy to others and never spoke negatively about anyone. He wasn’t only a great athlete but also a great person, teammate, and father—a sentiment shared by everyone who spoke to the Royal Purple.

“He was just a really good person,” Miller said. “He overcame a lot in his life, he had a lot of adversity, and got himself on the right track. He was really active in the community—mentoring and helping kids from similar backgrounds and situations.”

According to Young, one of Davis’ defining characteristics was the resilience he consistently showed in the face of adversity.

“There are obstacles in everyone’s life, and it’s just how you overcome them,” Young said. “And, being able to be a teammate of Chris’s, I was able to see him physically overcome those obstacles … he never made an excuse.”

During his career at Whitewater, Davis faced not only the challenges of being a student-athlete but also the responsibilities of fatherhood. He embraced his role as both a father and a basketball player.

Miller said that Davis’ son, Chris Davis Jr., was around the program as a toddler. Davis Jr. was close in age to Miller’s daughter, and the two kids spent a lot of time together at Saturday practices.

“I think there are a lot of great things about him, but I think maybe one of the greatest is just what a devoted father he was,” Miller said.

Davis’ son has excelled in basketball just like his father. Davis Jr. led the state in scoring with 42.1 points per game for Sun Prairie West High School during the 2023-24 season.

“Let’s continue to cherish the legacy of Chris Davis,” Young said. “His son has been excelling at basketball, so we’ll send our blessings on to him and his family as well. [Davis] will never be forgotten, that’s for sure.”