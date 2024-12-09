City celebrates the holidays

Whitewater’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights kicked off this year’s community festivities. Starting with the Dec. 6 parade, the events are set to go on for a month, concluding Jan. 6, 2025. Whitewater introduced the first ever Christmas at Cravath where there is a lot going on those seeking some holiday cheer.

Friday, Dec. 6 was the start of the season with a holiday market located at the Cravath Lakefront Community Center, where anyone could find unique gifts, homemade crafts and holiday baked treats from local vendors, all while being cozied up in a warm, inviting atmosphere eating s’mores right outside the community building.

Many businesses and community members also marched in the annual parade of lights that began at 6 p.m. After the parade, people made their way to the dazzling displays with the debut of a walk through 8-foot light display to light up the winter season. The trees and lights will be displayed until Jan. 6.

After a cold, windy night watching the parade and lights, community members enjoyed some free chili provided at Living Word Fellowship.

“That was some of the best chili I have ever had in my life,” said resident Olivia Heddinger. “After being out in the cold, it felt so nice to get something warm in your stomach while supporting the community.”

If you missed out on Fridays events there are still two more events anyone can go to and enjoy.

Inside the Cravath Lakefront Building on Saturday, Dec. 14, have some family fun time with activities and a visit with santa. From 5-8 p.m., enjoy a meet and greet with the one and only Santa, decorate some seasonal crafts and participate in festive activities.

The final event is Friday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. when there will be a chili cookoff at the Cravath Lakefront Building.