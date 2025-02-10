Hoops split the home stretch

Charlie Clark UW-Whitewater junior forward Austin Ambrose dribbles down the court against UW-Stout on February 8th, 2025 in the Kachel Fieldhouse Gymnasium.

Warhawks fall to Titans in low-scoring bout

The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team fell just short of a victory against UW-Oshkosh, losing 54-49 in Kachel Gymnasium Feb. 5. The Warhawks fell to 9-11 on the season after the loss, while forward Carter Capstran led the way with an impressive 24-point game.

The Warhawks got off to a slow start offensively only recording one field goal made in the first five minutes of the game. Their offense was jump-started by Carter Capstran nailing a three-pointer to cut into what was a 14-2 deficit at the time.

Capstran recorded his fifth game with 20 or more points this season and was able to get key buckets for the Warhawks during stretches when their offense was scuffling. Warhawk head coach Jarod Wichser had high praise for his forward after the game.

“I thought he did a great job attacking the rim tonight,” Wichser said. “For a while there when we were struggling to get stops, he really kept us in the game.”

The Warhawks found themselves trailing the Titans for a majority of the game due to the hole they had dug themselves into early on. Before halftime Capstran was able to get two key back-to-back buckets, bringing the Warhawks back into the game down 26-19 at half.

“I want to lead the young guys and lead the team,” Capstran said about his game. “Staying aggressive throughout the game and having early success gave me the confidence in the second half to keep attacking them off the dribble.”

The lack of offense in the first half is something they look to improve as the season progresses.

“I think in the second half everyone gained confidence and started playing within themselves and a lot of guys made growth tonight,” Capstran said.

The offense was able to pick up their game in the second half, scoring 30 points compared to the 19 they scored in the first half. On a night the Warhawks offense took a while to get going, the defense needed to step up for them to get back in the game.

The Warhawks’ bench came up huge in this game, outscoring the Titans 23-2. With Jameer Barker no longer on the team, the Warhawks are looking for guys like Richie Warren to step up. The forward tallied two steals and a block in his great defensive effort giving the Warhawks some juice off the bench.

“Whatever I can do, bring intensity, score, and stand my ground on defense,” Warren said. “We just have to be ready for the next game and tighten some things up.”

Back on the winning track

That’s exactly what the Warhawks did Feb. 8, winning 87-69 over UW-Stout. The Warhawks grabbed an early lead in this one with 18 minutes remaining in the first half and held onto that lead for the remainder of the game.

Guard Collin Madson sparked the offense in the first half completing an and-one for Whitewater’s first points of the game. Madson finished the game with 18 points, going 11-for-11 from the free-throw line, while also grabbing six rebounds. The Warhawks led 48-39 at half, which is more than double what they had put up in the first half three days earlier. In what felt like a must-win game for the Warhawks, they came out with intense energy and focus.

“We knew we needed to win this game,” Madson said. “Looking at the standings it’s very obvious that this was a big one.”

Unlike their game against the Titans, the Warhawks were able to win the rebounding battle 39-31 while bouncing back offensively.

“Coach always stresses rebounding – it’s very important,” guard Isaac Verges said. “That’s how teams get back into the game.”

The beginning of the second half was the turning point for Whitewater, though, as they were able to get some key stops, translating to the other end of the court. Leading for the majority of this one, it was important for the Warhawks to apply pressure defensively, leading Stout to turn the ball over 14 times. Whitewater capitalized on these turnovers, scoring 18 points off them.

“When they turned the ball over, we capitalized and executed on the other end which is the most important part,” Verges said. “That goes a long way in a game like this.”

Whitewater shot 80% from the free throw line in this one, which had Wichser giving high praise to his team after the win for staying aggressive on offense.

“Madson going 11-for-11 stands out,” Wichser said. “I thought we did a good job of not settling and going to the basket.”

Even in the big win there were still areas Wichser would like to see the team clean up. Fortunately for the Warhawks, the Blue Devils shot just 52.9% from the free throw line, going 18-for-34.

“If we were to take half of those [free throws] away, we’re probably up much more comfortably at halftime,” said Wichser. “We have to continue to grow in those areas. Wednesday will be a great task, La Crosse is a good team and if we’re not disciplined and engaged with that stuff then it’ll be tough for us to win.”

The Warhawks were able to split this home stretch bringing their record back to one game under .500 at 10-11. They have four games remaining in the regular season as they look to build off their success they had in Saturday’s win over Stout.

The Warhawks will take on No. 6 UW-La Crosse Feb. 12 as they look to even the season series at 1-1.