Senior leader making waves for swim

Miles Lopas Swimmers lined up and ready for their event, Nov 8th, 2024.

For Emily Connell, swimming has always been about more than just racing against the clock – it’s about resilience, leadership, and finding a sense of belonging in the sport she loves. Now in her senior season at UW-Whitewater, Connell has cemented herself as one of the WIAC’s top swimmers, a role model for younger teammates, and a true embodiment of what it means to be a Warhawk athlete.

Connell’s journey to Whitewater wasn’t a typical one. Like many athletes, she faced an unexpected challenge when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her high school and club swimming career, leaving her uncertain about what her future in the sport would look like. However, she wasn’t ready to be done doing what she loved. Driven by the feeling that she still had more to give, Connell looked for a team that would align with both her athletic and academic aspirations.

“I decided rather late in the year, committing in August of 2021,” Connell said. “The campus being close, but not close enough to where I would be stuck in my hometown, was nice, as it gave me a new start with completely different people. It’s also very pretty here, with spring in the middle of campus being my favorite part of Whitewater.”

Throughout her time as a Warhawk, Connell has made an impact in and out of the pool. Last season, she was a finalist in the 50-yard freestyle at the WIAC championships, finishing eighth overall. This year, she has continued to be a top performer for the team, ranking 17th in the WIAC with 586.26 points. At the Luther Invitational, Connell posted a season-best time of 24.90 seconds, beating her time of 25.04 at the WIAC championship last season, showcasing her continued commitment to improvement.

But her contributions extend far beyond the races. As a senior, Connell has naturally taken a leadership role, mentoring young swimmers and helping them navigate the mental challenges that come with being a student-athlete.

“I’m Emily’s roommate, and we had a really close bond when I was a freshman and she was a junior,” teammate Peyton Walz said. “She always made me feel comfortable and supported. She’s close with the whole team and has become a really good mentor and leader to the underclassmen, showing them the ropes, helping them learn team dynamics, any questions they have she always is there to help.”

Walz also reflected on how Connell’s support has helped create a strong bond between them, further exemplifying Connell’s role as a motivator and leader on the team.

“Emily gives me a lot of motivation,” Walz said. “She always pushes me to do my best. We work out together every morning, she push’s me to do more reps or to lift heavier weight. Sometimes I feel unmotivated, but she gives me that motivation to keep going.”

Connell reflects on the challenges she faced during her freshman year as a Warhawk and, having been in their shoes now strives to be the outlet for support and guidance for those facing similar challenges.

“I try to be that voice of reason, bringing them back down from a high anxiety-high stress state of mind to a more controlled mindset,” Connell said. “I struggled with that a lot my freshman year, so seeing them go through something similar, I wanted to set them up for success just like some people on the team have done for me.”

As her final season progresses, Connell is focusing less on specific times and more on pushing herself to give everything she has in every moment. With it being her senior year, Connell’s main goal is to have fun and give it her all.

“This season, my main goal is ‘don’t hold back.’ I don’t care about the times since this is my final season,” Connell said. “If I get in that pool every day and push myself to give everything I have in that moment, whether that be 100% of 100% or 100% of 20%, I will be extremely happy for myself.”

Looking back at her time at Whitewater, Connell feels immense gratitude for the experience, the friendships, and the lessons she has gained. To her, being a Warhawk has meant being part of a close-knit family and continuing to compete simply for the love of the sport.

“This school has given me purpose and direction, which I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Connell said. “It’s been an amazing experience being a WIAC athlete while being around other people who have the same drive and love for the sport as me.”

As Connell’s Warhawk career is coming to a close, she remains determined to make the most of every opportunity, aiming to once again qualify for the WIAC championships and continue improving each race. Connell’s dedication and perseverance will impact the Warhawk swimming program, inspiring future athletes to push their limits and embrace the sport with the same passion she has shown throughout her journey.