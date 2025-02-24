Healing with poetry

Kayla See Colby Flade shares his poetry during the Poetry Infusion crowd at The Book Teller on February 22, 2025.

Within the cozy walls of The Book Teller, a charming and quaint bookstore in Whitewater, a small but vibrant crowd gathered for an intimate live poetry reading. The event showcased five talented poets and offered an eclectic mix of work ranging from fun, childlike poems to raw and vulnerable pieces.

The crowd gathered within the heart of the shop, its shelves overflowing with every type of book, art dispersed all across the walls and scattered little trinkets and knick knacks. The poets laid their souls out to the audience, sharing pieces on a wide range of topics, including grief, anxiety, addiction and recovery, self-discovery and the journey of womanhood.

Katie Childs, a 2023 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater graduate, was among the poets who took the stage. Childs, who had worked at The Book Teller during her time at university, expressed how important it was to hear the work of others in the community.

“It’s really meaningful to hear what people are working on and their unique voices,” Childs said. “I just think The Book Teller is a really valuable asset to Whitewater in terms of the art events it puts on and the way it involves both students and the community.”

Matthew Jablonsky, another featured poet, used his poetry to reflect on his past, and share his powerful, raw testimony with others. A former addict who moved from northern Wisconsin to Whitewater in search of a fresh start, Jablonsky’s poems touched on his struggles with addiction, the loss of his father, and his journey to sobriety. Now happily married, he dedicated a poem to his wife and her family, who were all in attendance.

“Poetry has always been an emotional outlet for me,” Jablonsky said. “For me, these readings are an awesome opportunity to get my story out there and some book sales, of course. I think it’s good for the community to come together.”

Martin Amudsen, a 2024 UW-W graduate, also participated in the reading, sharing his growth as both a writer and an individual.

Reflecting on his writing journey, Amudsen said, “I am just always amazed at how everytime I look back, I can see how far I’ve come.”

His poetry illustrates his process of self-discovery through a wondrous world and the fantastical people that inhabit it, unearthing his own emotions and experiences that were once buried.

“I realized at that moment that this was working and what I needed,” Amudsen said when talking about a breakthrough within his writing process.

He expressed how important events like these are to him, and building his confidence.

“The people here were so receptive, it was a great audience,” Amudsen said.

His work, along with the four other poets, highlighted the importance of spaces like The Book Teller – sanctuaries where artists can share their vulnerability and love of the craft, only to find a welcoming and supportive community to embrace them.

The evening was more than just a poetry reading – it was an opportunity for the members of the Whitewater community to come together, reflect and celebrate the diverse voices that make up the city. It showcased not only the talent of its poets, but embraced the transformative and healing power of writing.

All together the audience and the poets entered the world that lies between the lines of their poems and prose, capturing what it means to be a writer.