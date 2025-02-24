Richards trial scheduled

Mugshot of Chad T. Richards who is set to trial for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Kara Welsh.

Official trial dates have been set for Chad T. Richards, a former UW-Whitewater student accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kara Welsh. Welsh was a UW-Whitewater national champion gymnast who was about to enter her senior year at the university.

Richards is accused of first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon. He entered a plea of not guilty at his Nov. 8 arraignment. The week prior, during a preliminary hearing, Richards was found likely to have committed the crime.

Richards, 23, attended a motion hearing via video at the Walworth County Judicial Center in custody Tuesday, Jan. 18. His attorneys, Gibson Hatch and Joshua Hargrove, represented him in person.

According to court records, prosecutors asked for the trial to last five days whereas the defense asked for seven days. The jury trial is scheduled to last seven days.

A status conference is set for March 20. The final pre-trial is set for Dec. 3. A 12-person jury trial is set from Dec. 15 through Dec. 23 at the Walworth County Judicial Center.



RICHARDS’ TRIAL HISTORY



CRIMINAL COMPLAINT

Aug. 30 – Whitewater police responded to a call around 11:54 p.m. from Richards who stated that a woman was dying. When officers entered the apartment, they noticed the body of a female lying on the floor with several gunshot wounds. She did not have a pulse and was not breathing. Officers reported damages around the apartment. There was also a black handgun on the floor of the living room near the bedroom door. The apartment was identified as Richards’ place of residence and the female was identified as Kara Welsh.

While in custody in a Mirandized interview, Richards stated he and Welsh got into an argument, but stated he did not remember what it was about. He stated that he had gotten so mad, he punched the door. During the argument, Welsh grabbed Richards’ handgun from his nightstand. Richards stated that he wrestled the handgun away from Welsh and shot Welsh because he feared for his life.

INITIAL APPEARANCE

Sept. 6 – Richards appeared by video in custody. Hatch represented him in court and District Attorney Zeke S. Wiedenfeld represented the State of Wisconsin. According to court records, Richards was given the complaint and its official reading was waived.

PRELIMINARY HEARING

Oct. 25 – Richards appeared by video in custody. The court found probable cause that Richards likely committed a felony and determined that he will stand trial on those charges. Richards faces charges of first degree intentional homicide, a Felony A, with a modifier of use of a dangerous weapon.

ARRAIGNMENT

Nov. 8 – Richards appeared in person while in custody with Hatch, who acknowledged receipt of the information, waived reading and entered a not guilty plea to the charge on behalf of Richards for a claim of self defense.

STATUS CONFERENCE

Jan. 23 – Richards appeared by video in custody. Hatch represented him in court and Wiedenfeld represented the State of Wisconsin. During this date, the discovery was still being reviewed and parties were to file paperwork in advance for the Feb. 18 motion hearing.