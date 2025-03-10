36 cents could protect from assault

Submitted by Trinity Eissens Trinity Eissens is a senior at UW-Whitewater who studies social work.

Nearly a quarter of Walworth County residents report they drink heavily or binge drink, at a rate 6% higher than the national average. One large danger concerning drinking is the risk of drink spiking – when drugs are dropped into a person’s drink without their knowledge or consent. Studies show that in one’s lifetime, 44% of men and 56% of women will have their drink unknowingly spiked at least once, and half of these occurrences will be while in college. Drink spiking can lead to a variety of dangers, especially assault. Most ‘solutions’ people provide to prevent drink spiking are a subconscious effort of blaming the victim, rather than stopping the perpetrator. More efforts must be made to protect possible victims, especially college students from being drugged.

Around 40% of those who are drugged from drink spiking have it occur at a bar or club. When a person is first drug spiked, the most common side effects include: feeling heavily intoxicated quickly, sedation, sleepiness, confusion, and more. These side effects can cause individuals to be very easily unaware of their surroundings, putting them at higher risk for harm. For only 36 cents each, however, local bars can choose to make drinking safer for customers by purchasing StopTopps, a sticker that covers the cup of a drink to prevent drink spiking. A simple sticker cover can make students feel safer with the idea of having a night out with friends, and more importantly, could save their lives.

