Student remembered at memorial

UW-Whitewater Freshman Lauren Rockett

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater suffered a loss on March 8 when Lauren Rockett died at age 18. The freshman from Milwaukee was studying history and coaching.

Her memorial service was held in her hometown on Saturday, March 29. To honor her, the flags at UW-W flew at half-staff on March 19. Vice Chancellor Kristin Fillhouer said that the university is “incredibly saddened” by the loss of the Warhawk family member.

Rockett was a graduate of Rufus King High School where she was part of the track and field team. According to her obituary, Rockett was multitalented with skills in hairstyling and dancing, along with a love for writing music.

“She was a great sibling to Alyssa and McKenzie,” Granturismo Yare commented on a tribute wall. “She also inspired many other people.”

Rockett is survived by her parents Erin and Marlon Rockett, four siblings, a niece, her grandparents, aunts and uncles. Her family, in a message in her obituary, thanked Rockett’s friends at Whitewater “for being her home away from home and continuously keeping a smile on her face in her everyday endeavors.”

The cause of her death is currently unknown as medical examiner reports are still in active status.

According to the police report, in a group message to friends, Rockett said she was “fitting to end it all.” In a Feb. 27 welfare check, Rockett stated to police she was “depressed with school,” police said.

Police said friends told them Rockett had cut herself the previous night, and they were concerned about her after several texts she sent to a group message. The responding officer reported he did not observe any cuts on Rockett’s arms during the welfare check.

According to police, in a later phone call with one of Rockett’s friends, police were told a friend had observed blood on Rockett that previous night, but could not tell where it was from.

In the police report, the officer on the case said that he called Jefferson County Human Services. According to the police report, the crisis worker said “she didn’t feel it was necessary for [the officer] to bring Rockett in for an evaluation,” and stated that “we probably couldn’t legally place her on an emergency detention.” Police said the crisis worker said she would follow up with Rockett herself.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the university has resources to help deal with mental health. University Health and Counseling Services offers free and confidential counseling to students. Whitewater employees can reach out for therapy and grief counseling through the Employee Assistance Program.