UW-Whitewater spring break sports recap

As the same for fall and winter academic breaks, UW-Whitewater athletes stay in town, or travel across the country, to compete in sporting events. Three men’s teams competed in nine events over spring break, with many victories added to their resumes.

Here is a 2024-25 spring break recap for Warhawk athletics:

Men’s Tennis Spring Trip:

The men’s tennis team traveled to LaQuinta, California to compete in a three-match spring break trip.

The team added a crucial ranked win over No. 32 Chapman University in their first match March 23. Senior Reuben Giorgio and sophomore Theo Billson kicked off doubles matches with a win, before Nelson and senior Payton Adkisson won the point-deciding match, securing the doubles point. Junior Tyler Nelson, senior Drew Van Fossen and freshman Charles Morgan all won their singles matches, helping the Warhawks take the win.

The Warhawks followed that up with a 7-0 sweep over The College of the Desert March 26. No opposing player won more than four games in a match, with junior Chase Lindwall, and freshmen Daniel Moeller and Gavin Kelleher recording sweeps in singles, and both doubles bouts being sweeps.

The Warhawks completed their spring trip by being swept 7-0 by No. 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps March 28. Giorgio and Billson won their doubles match 6-4, but CMS won the other two doubles matches while sweeping the singles matches.

The Warhawks will play Gustavus Adolphus College in Madison April 5, who they defeated twice during the 2024 outdoor season.

Baseball Home Stretch:

The baseball team played five home games in three days, winning all five to improve their record to 13-0.

To begin the home stretch, they shutout Saint Mary’s University (Minnesota) 13-0.

Sophomore Jackson Koenig threw a five inning, one-hit outing, with sophomore Ethan Wickman adding three hitless innings afterward. Offensively, sophomore catcher Aaron Holland went 4-5 at the plate with 3 RBIs, and freshman outfielder Hudson Turner hit his first career home run.

The next day, the Warhawks opened conference play against UW-Eau Claire, winning all four matchups by scores of 12-2, 10-1, 14-2 and 9-0. The team hit 13 home runs in the series, which is much more than the Blugolds scored runs (5).

The Warhawks will play another non-conference matchup against Saint Xavier University April 2, before playing 28-straight conference games.

Men’s Track Hits Up Naperville:

The men’s track team competed in the First Chance Invitational, hosted by North Central College in Naperville, Illinois.

Some notable Warhawk finishes include: freshman Carson Buser taking second in the high jump, junior Colin Lewandowski taking second in the 800-meter run, sophomore Max Wallace taking second in the triple jump, freshman Logan Frey and senior Tyler Jensen finishing second and third respectively in the discus throw. Senior Sean Larsen finished third place in the hammer throw and freshman Kyle Popwoski finished fifth in the 400-meter hurdles.

Other track and field athletes represented UW-W in other meets. Senior Gunner Schlender finished 78th in the Raleigh Relays and junior Dan Anderson finished 30th in the WashU Distance Carnival.

The Warhawks return home April 4 for the Rex Foster Twilight, competing on the Rex Foster Track.