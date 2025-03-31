Trump cut to local food program affecting farmers, food banks, schools and childcare centers

Wisconsin ag groups say they’re looking for alternative funding options after the Trump administration cut more than $1 billion for federal programs providing local products to food banks, schools and childcare centers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this month it was eliminating the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative, which facilitates partnerships with farmers to provide healthy, local food for underserved communities to food banks. Also cut was the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, a similar program aimed at schools and child care centers.

The cuts include nearly $6 million for Wisconsin. Nearly 300 Wisconsin farmers had participated in the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative program at the end of last year, and more than $4 million was distributed to counties across the state, according to Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

Tyler Wenzlaff, director of government relations at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, said the group was “disappointed” to see the programs eliminated. He said WFBF was told the programs were canceled because they were COVID-19-related and had run their course.

“The programs provided access for not only schoolchildren, but, locally, local participants that may have not had access or opportunity to these foods that they could try during everyday life,” Wenzlaff said. “So this program provided an opportunity for a lot of farmers that may have not had access to those kind of markets.”

He said while there are some existing programs that dairy farmers still can use to get their products to school districts, other farmers may be more affected.

Wenzlaff said WFBF has reached out to U.S. Reps. Derrick Van Orden, R-Prairie du Chien, and Tony Wied, R-De Pere, who both serve on the House Agriculture Committee, about ways to either reimagine the programs or redirect funding into existing farm-to-school programs in the farm bill.

He said the response from Van Orden and Wied has been “positive.”

Wied in a statement to WisPolitics referred to the programs as “Biden-era COVID spending” that “was established without congressional approval and was never intended to be permanent.”

“This program has significant funding still available and longstanding farm bill programs already provide assistance to America’s farmers and rural communities,” Wied added. “I will continue to work with my colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee to ensure our Wisconsin farmers have the necessary resources and funding they need to succeed.”

Van Orden said the programs “were done ad-hoc by the Biden administration.”

“These programs instead need to be formalized. I understand the positive impacts that they had on our local communities, and it is important that we continue to support our local farmers and buy domestically,” Van Orden said.