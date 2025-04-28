Second in command

Submitted photograph Warhawk Gymnastics assistant coach Chloe Edgren embraces a Warhawk Gymnast after their routine. Edgren is in her fifth year on the Warhawk Gymnastics coaching staff and has learned what it takes to be an effective assistant coach.

Athletics at UW-Whitewater have a significant impact on the overall culture of the university. Warhawk fans have become familiar with the winning tradition created by some of the best NCAA coaches of all time here at Whitewater.

But, what fans may not be as familiar with, is the role that an assistant coach plays in a historically successful program. Assistant coaches tend not to be a public facing role within a program, but their value to a team – in many cases – is vital.

“Typically, assistant coaches are there to make the head coach’s job easier,” Warhawk softball assistant coach Beth Bonuso said.

Bonuso, a member of the Warhawk softball coaching staff for over two decades, said that assistant coaches “play a big role behind the scenes,” to ensure the effectiveness and success of the program.

With the amount of time and dedication it takes to be a head coach, having a team of assistant coaches who are also dedicated to the program can be an invaluable asset.

“The assistant coaches are in a unique position to be an extension of the head coach,” Bonuso said. “Athletes, for whatever reason, always seem to be more comfortable going to assistant coaches to chat versus the head coach.”

Former Warhawk gymnast and current Warhawk gymnastics assistant coach Chloe Edgren also shared how an assistant coach can create a valuable bond with the athletes.

“The assistant coaches tend to have a little bit more of that kind of close-knit relationship,” Edgren said. “The head coach is more of the business piece, which they have to be.”

Edgren – who is in her fifth year on the gymnastics coaching staff – added that one of the challenges of an assistant coach is finding a balance between being the athlete’s friend and being a more authoritative figure.

“We’re obviously really serious in the gym and take things seriously and have fun, but we’re also open to talking with them,” Edgren said. “[If] they’re having a hard day, they can call us … we’re always here for them.”

An assistant coach who masters both has the ability to play a pivotal role by communicating between the student-athletes and the head coach. Warhawk men’s basketball head coach Jarod Wichser explained how important it is for an assistant coach to “be a bridge at times, between the head coach and the student-athletes.”

“The important thing is the relationship piece, [assistant coaches] have to have the relationships with the student-athlete, the head coach, the support staff, the administration, that stuff is really important,” Wichser said.

Wichser served several years as an assistant coach under former head coach Pat Miller before accepting the head coach position following Miller’s retirement in the summer of 2024.

“It’s been interesting to kind of navigate that transition a little bit, because I was so close with our athletes and it’s really important for me to maintain that relationship, even though I am the head coach now,” Wichser said.

Transitioning from one head coach to another can bring added challenges to a coaching staff as new ideas and fresh perspectives run the risk of disturbing tradition and uprooting a program. In Wichser’s case, his familiarity with the team proved to be a significant advantage as he shifted to the head coach position.

In other cases, like that of Warhawk softball and Bonuso, coaching staffs can remain steady for decades, which can create an understanding between those involved.

“I have worked with Brenda [Volk], our head coach, and Steve [Evans], our pitching coach, for 24 years,” Bonuso said. “[Volk] has always empowered and trusted me to work with the athletes in a variety of ways. The longevity of our coaching careers together make it feel more like we all have equal opportunities to support our athletes in everything we do. She has always allowed me to have a hand in pretty much every aspect of our program.”

In her long-standing career with the Warhawks, Bonuso has had the time to learn the intricacies of how to be the best possible assistant coach. It’s important, she said, for assistant coaches to bring different viewpoints and ideas to the table, but ultimately stay loyal to the head coach and the core values of the program.

Through his new perspective as a head coach, Wichser agreed with this sentiment and its importance to the success of a program.

“I want someone who can give me ideas, give me information, give me new concepts, and it’s important to have that knowledge, but then going back to the communication piece, you also have to be able to communicate that stuff,” Wichser said. “When I ask questions, I expect ideas, I expect options, but ultimately what I decide, you better get behind and then that’s kind of how it works.”

So, while assistant coaches aren’t generally recognized as the MVP and are placed off to the side in team photos, the connections, support and loyalty of a good assistant coach in addition to the fresh perspectives they can offer provides an unmatched edge to their team.

“At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for the team and for the athletes,” Edgren said. “I want them to achieve every goal that they have for themselves.”