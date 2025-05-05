Leipolds celebrate Sky Carp ownership

Lance and Kelly Leipold recently added another Wisconsin connection to their list.

The couple returned to the Badger State to celebrate their minority purchase of the Beloit Sky Carp, holding a meet and greet during the team’s game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels May 9.

“They fit perfectly with what our mission is,” Team President Zach Brockman said. “It’s really just an honor to welcome both of them to our ownership.”

Lance, who coached the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team to a 109-6 record and six national championships across eight seasons, is thankful for the opportunity to add to his Wisconsin roots.

“It’s back to the connection with this state,” Lance said. “To be able to do this back here in Wisconsin is truly special.”

Lance and Kelly join fellow UW-Whitewater graduates Quint and Rishy Studer in the Sky Carp’s ownership group. When the Studers extended the ownership offer to the Leipolds, it was an easy decision to make.

“Seeing his first organization in Pensacola, [Florida], the experience for the fans, what the Studer family stands for, their values, it’s something special,” said Lance, who is currently the head coach of the Kansas University football team. “We thought it was just too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

While ownership is a new part of the Leipolds’ lives, baseball is not. Lance was a volunteer for the UW-Whitewater baseball team for one season, and his family has always enjoyed attending Minor League Baseball games.

“I took my son to a Snappers game here in Beloit when he was five years old, and we had a great outing,” Lance said. “Since that day, when we’re on vacation we go to many minor league games. Is there any expertise? Absolutely not in those things. But I’ve always enjoyed going to games and doing those things.”

This investment is another athletics-related endeavor that Lance and Kelly are doing together. From moving across the country for coaching opportunities, to starting a Graduate Assistant Fund at Kansas University, the two have built a lengthy resume together.

“Kelly has been the rock of our family for our whole marriage,” Lance said. “I wouldn’t be where I am at professionally if it wasn’t for her. And it’s been a great journey.”

During the game, Lance was also recognized for his impact on the Jefferson community, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from Jefferson High School and being formally inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. The recognition also allowed him to stand in front of Sky Carp fans for the first time since becoming a minority owner.

The Leipolds had more to celebrate after sunset as the Sky Carp took an 8-4 win over the Kernels in their first game in attendance as minority owners. The team’s No. 1 prospect, pitcher Thomas White, allowed two hits with seven strikeouts in five innings, earning Player of the Game honors.