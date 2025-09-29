First Year Experience Administrative Specialist Stephanie Gutknecht

The UW-Whitewater Family Fest event is just two weeks away! It is a fun-filled two-day event that brings together students, families, and the Warhawk community to build togetherness and belonging. This year Family Fest will take place on Friday evening, October 3rd and all-day Saturday, October 4th.

On Friday evening, Warhawk Dining will be offering a night to remember with a Family Feast, a celebratory dinner complete with mocktails and a DJ at Esker Dining Hall. After dinner, families can stop by the University Center for FamFest Friday, to challenge each other with a variety of different games from bingo to bowling. Not into games? Spend the evening in the Summers Auditorium for the Live Action Lilo & Stitch.

On Saturday, the fun continues with athletic events, tailgating, a pom pom dance clinic, and family-friendly games. Be sure to stop by the Kachel Fieldhouse for Willie’s Fun Zone, for free events, including a family photo booth, open gym with the UW-Whitewater wheelchair basketball teams, yard games, Warhawk temporary tattoos, inflatable games, a DJ, and more! The celebration carries on later Saturday afternoon with more family festivities with a variety of athletic events, bowling & billiards, Live Action Lilo & Stitch movie, and a Night of Jazz at The Young.

Family Fest at UW-Whitewater is all about welcoming families into the Warhawk experience. This weekend gives family members a chance to step into their student’s world and see the campus they call home. Family Fest is more than just a fun weekend; it’s a chance for students to share their college experience with the people who matter most.

UW-Whitewater’s Family Fest is truly one-of-a-kind, and I hope you can come out and experience it with your family! Information on Family Fest, including the full schedule is available on the Family page of the First Year Experience website.