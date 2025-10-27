A canvas of creativity

Isabel Beasley Students and their families explore the Juried Student Art Exhibition at Crossman Gallery at the Greenhill Center of the Arts.

Have you ever wondered if something is truly considered a masterpiece? Some say it is portrayed as the embodiment of emotion, while others argue that it can hold cultural significance. True art can be shown in a variety of forms, resembling a painting, graphic design, jewelry, fashion, ceramics and even sculptures. All can be found at the Juried Student Art Exhibition Reception that took place at the Crossman Gallery in the Greenhill Center of the Arts from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. This exhibit showcased over 70 pieces of art submitted by our talented students here at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“I think it’s a really brilliant show, because the important thing to understand is that you see multiple perspectives, multiple lives, coexisting through mediums. I have always believed that the artists have been the shapers of social consciousness. So everything that we see in our life, architecture, fashion, design, cuts, everything that we use and create has been created by artists.” said this year’s External Juror, Faisal Abdu’allah, a British artist and Professor of printmaking at UW-Madison.

Many students brought their families to the Crossman Gallery to show off their accomplishments as young artists. They were welcomed with numerous paintings and drawings from oil and acrylic, portraying emotions and hobbies that resemble the students who created them. The guests got an hour to look at the pieces and socialize with one another while enjoying chips and dip and a lovely dessert combo of cookies and brownies served with water. As the show came to an end, Jurier Abdu’allah and Crossman Gallery Director Asheley Dimmig gathered the guests to announce this year’s JuriedArt Exhibition award winners in all the categories with first place being Lilli Rick, a junior with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Painting, second place going to Taylor Harris a senior with a BFA in Metals and Jewelry and third place going to Gloria Cornelius, a senior, with a BFA in Fine Arts with an emphasis in Sculpture.

