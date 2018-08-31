Founded 1901

Evan Halpop, Multimedia Manager

Sep 02, 2019
Warhawk Invitational brings competitive DIII schools (Media)
Sep 02, 2019
Big hall on campus (Media)
Sep 02, 2019
Back in Action (Media)
May 06, 2019
Softball collapses in WIAC tourney (Media)
Apr 22, 2019
Warhawks dominate Finlandia in four-game sweep (Media)
Apr 08, 2019
Whitewater gets a slice of little Italy (Media)
Apr 03, 2019
Whitewater Tech Park gives startups a head start (Media)
Apr 03, 2019
Bringing awareness to unknown struggles (Story)
Mar 04, 2019
Assessment Day brings community together (Media)
Sep 10, 2018
Warhawks get revenge against Cobbers (Media)
May 08, 2018
Deans moving on to new experiences (Story)
May 07, 2018
Baseball chains together wins in five of six (Media)
Apr 02, 2018
Birge Watching (Media)
Apr 02, 2018
Local gas stations change ownership (Media)
Apr 01, 2018
Baseball gets off to hot start during spring trip (Media)
Mar 11, 2018
Lambeau Tobacco leaps into Whitewater (Media)
Mar 11, 2018
Banquet takes Warhawks around the world (Media)
Mar 05, 2018
Contest features sights from abroad (Media)
Mar 05, 2018
Men win eight straight after two losses out the gate (Media)
Feb 26, 2018
Students donate blood, give back to community (Story/Media)
Feb 26, 2018
Poetry as an outlet (Media)
Feb 19, 2018
A proactive approach today (Media)
Jan 22, 2018
UW-W women paced by defense (Media)
Jan 22, 2018
No. 2 gymnastics stays undefeated with sweep (Media)
Dec 06, 2017
WSG debates SUFAC numbers (Media)
Nov 01, 2017
Men’s Soccer Season Recap (Media)
Nov 01, 2017
It’s On Us: Sexual Assault Awareness Week (Media)
Oct 25, 2017
Symposium eyes new projects (Media)
Oct 17, 2017
UWW Football wins battle of birds (Media)
Oct 17, 2017
UW-W Diversity Week forum sparks students (Media)
Oct 10, 2017
First WIAC win for women’s soccer (Media)
Oct 10, 2017
Stout D leads to win over UW-Stout (Media)
Oct 04, 2017
Hawks defeat Carthage Lady Reds. Next volleyball game is Oct. 5 (Media)
Oct 03, 2017
UW-Whitewater drops Saint John’s (Media)
Sep 26, 2017
Freshmen guide ‘Hawks victory on Senior Day (Media)
Sep 26, 2017
Half way across the world (Media)
Sep 21, 2017
Volleyball opens conference play with win (Media)
Sep 19, 2017
5K fundraiser to aid local charities in fifth year (Media)
Sep 19, 2017
Warhawks undefeated no more (Media)
Sep 19, 2017
Evan Halpop (Story)
Sep 19, 2017
Devon Gille (Media)
Sep 12, 2017
Yeah Boie! From UW-Whitewater to Team USA (Media)
Sep 12, 2017
Volleyball suffers first home loss in two seasons (Media)
Sep 05, 2017
Daya Welcome Concert – Photos (Media)
Sep 05, 2017
Nicole Aimone (Media)
