R U Purple? 2017 Photos

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
New students participate each year in the R U Purple? event, which gives them their official welcome to campus. Students attend a rally before running across the Perkins Stadium football field, ceremoniously entering on the “visitor” side, and leaving on the “home” side as Warhawks. Afterwards, students paint Warhawk Drive purple, adding their mark to years of students ahead of them who have taken paint rollers to the asphalt.
Hawk Squad member Becca Weber waves a flag as students walk to Perkins Stadium. New students participate each year in the R U Purple? event, which gives them their official welcome to campus. Students attend a rally before running across the Perkins Stadium football field, ceremoniously entering on the "visitor" side, and leaving on the "home" side as Warhawks. Afterwards, students paint Warhawk Drive purple, adding their mark to years of students ahead of them who have taken paint rollers to the asphalt.
Leave a Comment
The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.