R U Purple? 2017 Photos

New students participate each year in the R U Purple? event, which gives them their official welcome to campus. Students attend a rally before running across the Perkins Stadium football field, ceremoniously entering on the “visitor” side, and leaving on the “home” side as Warhawks. Afterwards, students paint Warhawk Drive purple, adding their mark to years of students ahead of them who have taken paint rollers to the asphalt.

Slideshow • 23 Photos Kimberly Wethal Hawk Squad member Becca Weber waves a flag as students walk to Perkins Stadium.