Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares a state of emergency

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency in all 67 counties throughout the state, as Hurricane Irma is upgraded to a Category 5 storm as of Tuesday afternoon. The storm is being tracked northeast of the Caribbean on a direct path to hit southern Florida, with the storm’s center being approximately 490 miles east of Leeward Islands, a group of Islands in the West Indies.

The storm is predicted to drop at least 10 inches of rain on Florida and the lower East Coast. Maximum winds are predicted to be at 130 mph. The storm will also create landslides and flash flooding, as well as generating ocean waves up to 23 feet.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico also declared a state of emergency and the national guard was deployed.

Currently there are hurricane warnings in Antigua and Barbuda, Angullia, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Martian, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten and St. Barts.

The last storm to come up the coast of Florida was in October 2016 with Hurricane Matthew, a Category 1 storm that eventually made landfall in South Carolina.

As Hurricane Harvey winds down in Texas, Coast Guard and rescue teams are returning to their home stations. States such as Florida are beginning to prepare for Hurricane Irma to hit landfall sometime this weekend.

Donate to the relief efforts by visiting the Red Cross website at redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey. Consider donating funds or basic necessities:

-Water

-Non-perishable food

-Flashlights

-First aid kits