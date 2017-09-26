Puerto Rico without power
September 26, 2017
All of Puerto Rico is without power following Hurricane Maria, which hit landfall last Wednesday.
The island was devastated by the
storm, and continues to suffer from intense flooding and washouts.
Puerto Rico hasn’t seen a storm of this magnitude since 1928, according to ABC News.
