The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

Benjamin Pierce, Assistant News Editor
October 6, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A Janesville woman is on the run following an attempted homicide on Friday, Oct. 6, according to a news release put out by the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Whitney Street just after 3 p.m. Friday in response to a traffic collision with an injury. Upon investigation, the department has determined the collision was intentional by the driver. Arielle L. Landing, age 28, of Janesville, was the operator of the vehicle.
Police said they are asking the public to help locate her and/or give more information, as she is not cooperating with the investigation and fled the scene following the collision.

Pending an investigation, Landing faces possible charges of Attempted Homicide and Hit and Run Causing Injury. Both are felony charges.

The Janesville Police Department said they are asking those with information on Landing’s whereabouts or the incident to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or text the word “crimes” to 274637, followed by JACS and the message.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    carousel

    Warhawks down No. 23 Blue Devils in home opener

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    Campus News

    UW-W parking changes, explained

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    carousel

    Fun in color

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    carousel

    Headlines 10-4-2017

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    Campus News

    The heartbreak of American DREAMers

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    carousel

    Royal Purple News Update 9-27-2017

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    carousel

    Parking changes a sore spot for Common Council

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    Campus News

    A’viands’ transition marked by growing pains, positive response

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    Campus News

    Parking changes aimed at funding maintenance

  • Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

    Campus News

    Campus K9 let go, replacement pup coming soon

The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect