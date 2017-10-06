Janesville police searching for attempted homicide suspect

A Janesville woman is on the run following an attempted homicide on Friday, Oct. 6, according to a news release put out by the Janesville Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Whitney Street just after 3 p.m. Friday in response to a traffic collision with an injury. Upon investigation, the department has determined the collision was intentional by the driver. Arielle L. Landing, age 28, of Janesville, was the operator of the vehicle.

Police said they are asking the public to help locate her and/or give more information, as she is not cooperating with the investigation and fled the scene following the collision.

Pending an investigation, Landing faces possible charges of Attempted Homicide and Hit and Run Causing Injury. Both are felony charges.

The Janesville Police Department said they are asking those with information on Landing’s whereabouts or the incident to call Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or text the word “crimes” to 274637, followed by JACS and the message.