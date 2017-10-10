Students raise thousands in United Way donations





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Students raised $2,718 so far toward their $12,000 goal for the 2017 United Way campaign. UW-Whitewater’s Live United Day is Oct. 20.

Whitewater student Sean Ledvina created a video to promote the fundraiser and highlight how the United Way supports the community on the organization’s website http://uwjnwc.com/.

The United Way aims to improve the quality of life for local communities. The organization’s main focus is on the impact areas of early childhood education, mental health and AODA treatment and skills training for job readiness.

“I want to increase awareness of United Way and the role it plays in the community,” said Kristen Burton, a local operational outreach manager of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Pledges who raise over $40 are placed in a raffle for a free parking permit for July 1, 2018 – July 30, 2018 and a pass for the Williams Center.

All contributors who pledge receive a Live United t-shirt to wear on UW-W’s Live United Day.

“This year’s campaign pledges that over $25 can win unique prizes like an iPad, high definition TV, laptop, and even a Kindle Fire,” Burton said.

The United Way of Jefferson and North Walworth Counties partnered agencies include the Bethel House, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Integrated Counseling Services, People Against Domestic and Sexual Abuse (PADA), Rainbow Hospice, Recovery Support Center, Studio 84, the Whitewater School District-Family Connections, and 19 other local organizations.

Pledge forms are available at http://bit.ly/UW2017Pledge or email [email protected] After completion, forward the forms to Kristen Buren, CoBE Business of Outreach Services in Hyland Hall, Room 4300J.