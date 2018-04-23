The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

A night of purple and white

April 23, 2018

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater kicked off its sesquicentennial year with a Purple and White Gala held on the institution’s official 150th anniversary, April 21. The gala featured a cocktail hour, a four-course dinner and dancing, with 1998 alumni Jeff Glasbrenner, a Boscobel native, giving the keynote address.

The gala kicks off the university’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration, during which the university seeks to fundraise $15 million and collectively clock 150,000 hours of volunteer work.

