A night of purple and white
April 23, 2018
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater kicked off its sesquicentennial year with a Purple and White Gala held on the institution’s official 150th anniversary, April 21. The gala featured a cocktail hour, a four-course dinner and dancing, with 1998 alumni Jeff Glasbrenner, a Boscobel native, giving the keynote address.
The gala kicks off the university’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration, during which the university seeks to fundraise $15 million and collectively clock 150,000 hours of volunteer work.
