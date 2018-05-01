The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater

Royal Purple News

Menu

Peanut butter pitch winners

Creators hoping to launch with Kickstarter

Dana Hockbein, Staff Reporter
May 1, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Senior Sam Lepak and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee student Evan Laird took home first place and a $1,000 bonus on April 4 after winning the Warhawk Business Plan Competition with their organic peanut butter called Pintful.

The UW-Whitewater CEO Chapter said this competition pushes “student entrepreneurs forward by providing them with a means to realize their ideas and goals.”

Lepak and Laird each explained they have prior experience pitching business ideas at more than 15 competitions, both as a team and individually.

“We didn’t have any nerves going into the pitch competition,” Lepak said. “We knew what we needed to do, and it came down to execution.”

Their startup, Pintful, is an all-natural peanut butter that is non-GMO, gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free and contains no oils, preservatives or added sugars.

“Our plan is to bring our healthy and delicious peanut butter to high-endurance athletes, vegans, and farmer markets,” Lepak said.

The Kickstarter campaign has raised more than $9,000. Lepak and Laird said they both plan to use the funds to cover startup costs from equipment, product design and automation software.

In the future, if the kickstarter is successful, they plan to bring on different flavors like chocolate or cookie dough. In addition to new flavors, Pintful intends to create power-packs for on-the-go consumption.

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

The Royal Purple encourages readers to voice their opinions via the online comments section. Comments may be monitored for appropriateness and viewer safety. If a comment is harassing, threatening or inappropriate in nature, it may be taken down with editor's discretion.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Smart Money Week focuses on financial responsibility

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Market Proficiency Skills leads AMA to Success

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    UW-W chemistry student selected for national program

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Innovation Center wins Impact Award

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    UW-W Enactus chapter leads food growth project

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Facebook goes to Washington

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Far Cry 5 gameplay disputes former critics

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Birge Watching

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    Local gas stations change ownership

  • Peanut butter pitch winners

    Biz & Tech

    App reminds users to drink water while at the bars

Menu
The student news site of the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater
Peanut butter pitch winners