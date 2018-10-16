Warhawk Alley hosts ‘Black Ops 4’ party

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Taking advantage of the hype surrounding “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4”, a few people on campus sought a celebration and joined the release party which was hosted Oct. 12 in the Down Under of the University Center.

“The idea started here in Warhawk Alley,” said graduate assistant Mike Aiello. “One of our employees, Josh Barrow, had the idea of getting the game on the day of its release.”

If they wanted multiple people to play at once, they would need another Xbox One and another copy of the game. Anderson Library was able to help, according to Aiello. Through working with Lindsay Bolan, the library senior assistant, the event got the extra supplies it needed.

“We normally don’t get games on their release dates” said Bolan. “Though, I did bring the issue up to our PR committee, and they agreed that this is something that we should do going forward.”

The event mainly focused on the “Blackout” mode of the game, where players are pitted against each other in the popular battle royale format, similar to games such as “Fortnite” and “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.”

That was not all the event had to offer, though, as there was also a small competition. For every five kills a player earned in the game, they received a coupon for the Warhawk Alley.

“I have really been a Call of Duty fan for most of my life,” said Barrow. “So, I figured with the new game and its Blackout mode, I could maybe get some people together to play it. Then from there, I really just began testing the waters to see what I could do.”