Diversity orgs plan routes to success for new semester

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With a new spring semester beginning, some organizations within the Student Diversity, Engagement and Success department of campus are seeing new changes along with new classes.

The SDES department, which is made up of many smaller groups, strives to help all students and give them the resources they need to succeed, according to the office operations associate Samantha Frett.

Many of the organization’s leaders are heading into the spring semester with that same idea of success for their own group. For Adult Student Connections and advisor Lynn Smith, this is simply a twist on a few already very successful ideas.

“We will always do one educational speaker a month,” said Smith. “The officers pick the topic, and I find the speaker.” This spring, topics include applying for graduate school and tips on how to create a resume.

Smith then went on to mention a few social events for the group as well, such as an end-of-the-year potluck and root beer float gatherings to be held in the Non-Trad Pad in the University Center.

For IMPACT, the LGBTQ advocacy group on campus, that idea of success means keeping the old while branching out on new experiences for its members.

“A couple new things we have planned this semester is possibly traveling to queer owned businesses or queer artists,” said Kyra Tomcheck, IMPACT President and UW-Whitewater senior. “We also have queer and LGBTQIA friendly professors and faculty coming in for a panel to explain their experiences as a queer adult in the post college world.”

But for Tomcheck, it isn’t just about adding new fun things for members this semester, spreading the organization’s original message and helping students to succeed in all areas of life is still top priority.

“We hope to do programs we’ve never done before and continue our advocacy on campus,” continued Tomcheck. “We want to make it so that IMPACT is common knowledge on campus and that no student is left not knowing that we exist.”