Warhawks clinch first-round bye

The Warhawk women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games in a win over UW-Platteville before being stopped in the regular season finale on the road to UW-River Falls.

UW-W finishes the regular season 17-8 overall, 10-4 in the WIAC, and clinches the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the WIAC tournament next week.

In the game against Platteville, the Warhawks benefited from senior leadership and dominating inside. They were able to consistently make shots, and the final score was 63-52.

“I think it kinda came down to staying disciplined on defense,” senior forward Olivia Freckmann said.

She was a force on defense but also posted 18 points 10 boards for her 10th double double of the season. The senior forward also posted three blocks.

Leading at halftime, the Warhawks were enjoying a good shooting night, and shot about 47 percent from the floor.

Sophomore guard Emily Schumacher credited her teammates for getting buckets down low.

“I think the key to scoring is to keep the ball moving on offense, make sure the posts are touching the ball,” Schumacher said. “We really workout post game and once we start getting hot inside, we’ll kick the ball out. We have open looks then.

Platteville went on an 8-4 run that took up most of the fourth quarter to trim UW-W’s lead to 52-50, but the Warhawks outscored the Pioneers 11-2 down the stretch to shut down the run.

“It’s really important for us to get back to back stops,” head coach Keri Carollo said. “You just never know when your shots are going to fall.”

Whitewater played some of its best defense of the season and held Platteville to just 38.5% from the field.