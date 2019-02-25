Continue to learn after college

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For the last–hold on, let me do the math–16 years, I have been in school. My life has been surrounded by grinding towards one goal–graduation.

I had a striking thought as I circled May 18 on my calendar (graduation day). What will I spend my time working so hard for next?

I know I’m not going to grad school like some of my friends. If I’m lucky, I’ll get a starter job in my field and slowly begin settling into the job I’ve had my sights set on since I was 10 years old.

And that’s awesome. I’m so excited for that.

I have some pretty lofty dreams, ones that some might consider unrealistic for a journalist coming from a small school in Wisconsin. But really, it scares me to think that now that I don’t have a single time-specific goal to work towards, I’m going to become complacent.

I’m terrified that I’m going to become comfortable in my starter job now that I don’t have a four year time span running my life. I’m afraid I’ll forget the many aspirations I have to one day work at a daily newspaper in Washington D.C. (Hello Washington Post, are you hiring?).

So how do I ensure I continue working towards other large goals that I have for my career now that GPA and grades are not determining factors in my success or even driving forces in what my goals can be? Sadly, I don’t have a clear answer.

I think I can apply one of the best life lessons I’ve learned here, which is always saying “Yes, and.” I picked this one up from my stepfather, who is an improv comedian, who taught me in school and work to never say no. Instead say Yes, and.

In doing this, you’re opening yourself up to a new opportunity.

You could be the only person who said yes to doing what has been asked and now opened yourself up to a new promotion, a new title or even just a new skill.

By saying yes and keeping an open mind, you continue to learn and grow even if you aren’t being graded.