Event to bring global meals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The International Dinner is back.

Next week the UW-Whitewater campus can look forward to a one of a kind event put on by the International Student Association.

This organization has been on campus for several years. The ISA is arranging the annual dinner, which is available to both students and the general public.

“The objective of this event is to showcase the existing diversity on campus,” said Lenita Mamboue, organizer of the event and president of the International Student Association (ISA).

“It also gives a chance for international students on campus to share their culture, and for American students to experience it in a convivial environment, from the comfort of our campus,” she said.

The International Dinner will feature many events.

There will be a fashion show featuring various individuals dressed in their native clothing, as well as videos from former members of the International Student Association who have returned back to their native countries.

“The dinner will also be featuring a wide range of traditional cuisines that will allow attendants to expand [their] palate without leaving campus,” said Frank Bartlett, director of University Housing.

These dishes will have a wide variety in origin. Some countries include Greece, Thailand, Cameroon and Portugal.

The International Dinner is at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 8 in the University Center Hamilton Room.

Tickets will be $5 for students and faculty and can be purchased at either the University Center information desk or the Center of the Arts Box Office.

Community members can purchase a ticket for $12.

“The International Student Association looks forward to seeing a multitude of audience members, from Warhawks to citizens of Whitewater alike,” said Bartlett.