UW-W alumnus spreads international awareness

UW-W alumnus Jack Ross is set to represent the university as he makes his way into the top 12 finalists with his submission to the International Teach English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) Academy. The TEFL is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and is responsible for certifying over 6,000 various individuals every year so that they are able to teach English abroad.

Stéphane le Mentec organizer of the event, stated that they began the planning for this event in August 2018 and were glad to receive a large number of 49 submissions for the event, before narrowing down to the final contenders.

The event was held in Chicago at The Davis Theater on April 4 and began at 7:30 p.m. It consisted of a full screening of 12 short films from the various TEFL alumni finalists. A jury of 12 professionals were present from various film industries and were in charge of deciding the victors of each prize.

TEFL also partnered with The Foundation for Learning and Youth Travel Education (FLYTE) for the event, and all of the ticket proceeds for the Film Festival are to be donated to FLYTE to support their cause and mission.

Ross’ submission to the academy is titled “Thank You Vietnam” and is compiled of several hundreds of video clips from Ross’ travels to Vietnam.

“Since my years in college, I’ve always had the desire to make some sort of film…When I first heard about the Teach Abroad Film Festival, I knew it was time to make my first video. For anyone who watches ‘Thank you Vietnam’, my hope is that they have an open mind to Vietnam,” Ross said.

Ross stressed the importance of telling the stories of other cultures and urged others to learn about these cultures.

“I would urge people to consider volunteering their time. Whether it’s underserved communities or environmental education movements. [And] for those who traveled and experienced a new culture, I hope they share their experiences.” Ross said. “Their stories are so important to those who have not had

—Kelsey Moyer

Staff Reporter