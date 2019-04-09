Royal Purple copy editor, published poet shares work
April 8, 2019
Of universe
There is a thought that we are thrust into the world,
thus becoming part of it. There is a law that states
our atoms are not original; hope leads us to believe
our composition is special, no matter its components.
This coping theory, this form forming emphasizes us,
prescribes a certain meaning to unity.
We move along and collect,
but memory is not identity—
neither is hope,
the rubber eraser to our
grey-matter paper:
hope, a tint so bright the self is blinded,
left to become something new under no influence.
This is transcendent possibility.
If we are a type of universe inside a universe,
if we are of universe, then there is no reason
we shouldn’t return
empty-handed, no point
in organizing what sprints toward disorder
like a dog released from its leash. We should
watch it, closely, blurring like a train, or step
back to see it snake-slink across the street.
The cup will spill regardless of how we fill it;
either way, or neither, doesn’t matter.
This is despair’s sparring partner, and
all of beauty lies in our deciding
the victor. So let go, or white-knuckle it;
count every ounce poured toward
experience; remember every gram
sprinkled like sand into
the smokey decay of cells;
do everything as long as you can,
anything
as long as your universe
continually expands.
Questions
After every answer I lose interest,
so now I’m only seeking questions.
I want to know what I don’t even know
I don’t know. I want a new fixation,
something so terribly real I sense it
before I see it, like an incoming thunderstorm.
Lately I’ve been venturing into post-harvest
cornfields and screaming between the broken stalks,
expecting to hear echoes in the emptiness.
My left lung balloons extra in my chest,
making up the space of my absent heart,
the muscle cut out, by you,
to act as fuel for your carnivore counterpart.
You said I never gave enough but took and took until there was nothing left.
Now, my body tumbles downward,
following gravity like a tiger obeys hunger. My wings,
clipped to the
shoulders by your blades. I’m off, walking back the way I came.
It will give me time to question everything: why the birds almost recognize me, why I swore I could outpace change,
why I built you a city and you sold the bricks for a bone saw.
Synthesis in(finite)
When I said I’ve let go
I didn’t mean we ever
stop grieving. This river
runs until there’s nothing left.
We choose which scraps
to start anew, which body
parts we must repair.
Sculptures scattered,
sun-bleached and broken,
how will we ever
piece ourselves together?
You say forever and its
a hurricane shredding
my skin to sand.
I choose hope to tether
my limbs, thougwh there
is no universal wonder
glue. In our surface-tracking
and print-gathering
we haven’t gained a clue.
Joints bend, every crack
the sound of grand insignificance.
This void is supremely individual;
I cherish its seclusion.
In truth, my only hope
is that I may know change.

