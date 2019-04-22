Orgs bring poets to the prime time

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This April, in honor of National Poetry Month, Latinos Unidos, the Poetry Club and Andersen Library are teaming up to give UW-Whitewater students their chance to shine with Primetime Poetry II.

The Thursday night event will consist of poems, snacks and a $100 cash prize for the first place winner.

Just like the first Primetime Poetry event held last year, the main purpose is to give students with a passion and love of poetry a chance to express themselves.

“We created Primetime Poetry as an outlet for poets and spoken word enthusiasts here on campus. Primetime Poetry was held last spring in March,” said Sarell Martin, program and outreach coordinator for Andersen Library. “But now, we are back with Primetime Poetry II during the month of April—which happens to be national poetry month.”

Not only does the event give students the chance to share their pieces, it also gives them the chance to share in a safe space with zero intimidation or judgement.

This is what inspired Ana Pemberton, public relations coordinator for Latinos Unidos to get involved with the program both years.

“We have a lot of members that are creative but don’t have the outlet to share their creativity with the public,” said Pemberton. “This is a way they can do so while also having fun in a less intimidating setting.”

The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25 in room L1105 of the Andersen Library.

Students are invited to come out and support other poets, eat a few snacks and maybe even share some poetry of their own.

“We hope that the lively event, consisting of high energy and a welcoming environment, can entice students to come out to participate and enjoy the sharing and expression,” said Martin. “Not to mention, there is a $100 first place cash prize!”