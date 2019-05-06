Students create fun, safe environment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, students in Dr. Kate Ksobiech’s Health Advocacy class hosted the third annual Sexual Assault Awareness Month trivia night to increase awareness about sexual assault and prevention.

Along with her class, the UHCS and UW-W Sexual Assault Prevention Advisory Committee provide support, funding and guidance for this Tuesday night event. This event ties right into the Health Advocacy class’ general goal, which is to serve as “an introduction to sexual assault and interpersonal violence for students who may be new to advocacy work” said UHCS Wellness Coordinator Erica Fischer.

This event was in the planning stages for months, and despite this being the third trivia night, this is just so happens to be the first time Dr. Ksobiech’s class is in charge of running the trivia night.

“I personally think it’s important to provide multiple avenues for educating students about this topic,” said Dr. Kate Ksobiech.

The topic of sexual assault and prevention is prevalent among college campuses and an event like this is created specifically to help get the message out to college kids and help them truly understand the topic.

To help with this, a local sexual and interpersonal violence advocacy non-profit group will be in attendance to answer students questions and share information. Sexual Assault Prevention Advocacy Group is sponsoring the trivia night, and it’s free for students to attend and participate.

The event consists of five rounds of team trivia as well as individual trivia questions. The highest scoring team wins Walmart gift cards and various sizes of individual gifts.

But, for Fischer, it is still much more than just a night of fun for all involved.

“The hope is to increase knowledge, awareness, and advocacy in a team atmosphere,” said Fischer.

“It is one of the many

campus initiatives we support to create a culture on campus that does not tolerate sexual and interpersonal violence.”