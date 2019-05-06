Orgs celebrate anniversaries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Two cultural organizations collide in a celebration of progress and success during the Our Future’s Past event put on by TIFU Cultural Ensemble (This One’s For Us) and the Black Student Union on Friday, April 26.

The 2019 year marks 50 years of being on campus for BSU and 30 for TIFU, so to celebrate these anniversaries and give back to those who helped over the years, both organizations are hosting a full day of events right here on campus.

“We will have a cocktail hour that allows students, alumni, faculty, staff and our founders to network and make connections, followed by a dinner with a presentation of the history of BSU and TIFU, two keynote speakers, and awards. After which the TIFU Showcase will begin where students and alumni will be able to showcase their talents from dancing to singing and poetry,” said Calah Williams, TIFU Cultural Ensemble co-dance coordinator & BSU undergraduate coordinator. “The night’s events will end with a soiree.”

And while the day’s events are certainly aimed towards students having fun and the enjoyment of everyone in attendance, for Kiarra Russell,TIFU secretary, the event is also about celebrating the progress and milestones achieved by both TIFU and BSU orgs since their beginnings on this campus.

“In my opinion, this event is a great milestone for both organizations that should be celebrated,” said Russell. “And I am very excited & honored to be apart of such a historic event.”