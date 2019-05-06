The people of the RP have forever changed me

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Writer Anna Taylor once said, “Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them.”

When I arrived at the Royal Purple and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, I was hungry for knowledge. I was ecstatic about the endless possibilities of the future in front of me.

With graduation approaching, I am leaving the newspaper. I figured the Royal Purple would be a good place to continue gaining knowledge about journalism and the way the process worked, but I didn’t learn much about newspapers while working here. Instead I learned a lot about people.

As managing editor I wanted to help people learn, but if I’m honest I think I’ve learned more from the people of Whitewater than I taught them.

The students of the Royal Purple have forever changed me.

Jack Miller is my best friend and someone who reminds me how important it is to be yourself and to always find a way to laugh.

Kim and Brad, you two kept me honest and pushed me to be the best version of myself. You two could not have been more different, yet you came together as a team to lead us. It was an inspiring display, and I have not forgotten it.

To Riley Kauzlaric, the person whose job it was to constantly point out when I was wrong, thank you. You pushed everyone in this room to become a better writer, and you are one of the most accepting and brilliant people I have ever met. You have no limit in this life, and I know that you will accomplish great things.

Shannan Lojeski, your job threw curveballs at you all year, but you met them with a ferocity and strength that is unlike anything I have ever seen. Though short in stature, the loose cannon is not someone you should mess with. You are one of the sweetest human beings I have known, and your work this semester made a difference in the community.

Brenda and Katelyn, you never said too much, but you could always be counted on to write interesting stories and to have a smile. There are times in this life when that alone can make a difference. You are both incredibly talented.

Tyler Job, your ability to never miss a game or shot is incredibly impressive. As a DJ, you have the most diverse playlist of all time. Keep doing your thing. Erika Marion, I don’t even know where to begin. Your FaceTimes always make me laugh until my stomach hurts, and you have plenty to be proud of. Don’t ever doubt your abilities because you are very good at (almost) everything you do.

Louis Thompson, keep grinding and keep producing top notch work, and only good things can come of it. You brought this paper to another level. Even you have no clue just how good you really are. If anyone in the community needs photos, louisthompsonphotography.com is the place to go.

Nicole, what a mess we have been through. Through the good times and bad, we have been a team since day one. I am proud of the way we have grown together and individually during our time here. Being able to have someone on my side of the fence no matter what allowed me to grow in so many ways. Good luck in your next steps, even if they are small ones (because you’re still a child).

I will miss helping to tell the stories of this campus. If I have made one realization in my time here, it is that the stories we as journalists tell are a result of incredible professors and inspiring students working hard to better themselves and each other. To the dozens of faculty members and hundreds of students we’ve worked with, thank you.

This campus and community are a better place because you are a part of it.