University Center celebrates 60

The campus and community gathered to view memorabilia and witness the premiere of a new permanent art piece created by students and alumni Oct. 4 in Roberta’s Art Gallery for a University Center anniversary celebration.

Prior to the reception, Kim Adams, Assistant Director for the James R. Connor University Center and ultimately the overseer of Roberta’s Art Gallery, had many things to say about the 60th Anniversary.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work in the University Center for a little over thirty years, and so, observing and experiencing this synergy – I think it’s very strong here. When I go to other institutions and visit their student unions, I don’t have quite the same vibe that I have at my home university center. I know I’m biased, but I just think the way we take care of our facility, how we train our staff, the kind of messages that we communicate, the types of programs and services that we’re always cognizant of offering and tweaking and improving for students to best meet student needs – I feel super proud of what we have to offer here at UW-Whitewater,” Adams said.

Bob Barry is the Executive Director for the University Center and adds on to the fact that it has many benefits for students not only as a recreational place but also as a place of interaction, where students of all types can go and enjoy themselves.

During the exhibit, UW-W alumni Louis Thompson returned to celebrate the 60th Anniversary with fellow Warhawks. As a former Royal Purple photo editor who majored in sociology and graduated in May, he was commemorated during the exhibit reception for the photographic work he did while he worked for the Royal Purple.